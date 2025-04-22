Yastrzemski is not in the Giants' lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

Yastrzemski will begin Tuesday's game on the bench with the Brewers sending southpaw Jose Quintana to the mound. The veteran outfielder also sat out Sunday's game against the Angels due to a left-hander starting, but he did play in Monday's series opener against the Brewers in which he reached base three times across four plate appearances. With the 34-year-old on the bench Tuesday, Luis Matos is starting in right field and batting sixth.