Yastrzemski went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's defeat to the Diamondbacks.

Yastrzemski pinch hit for Luis Matos in the eighth and wound up taking Bryce Jarvis deep to right to make it an 8-5 deficit. The 33-year-old continues to be deployed in a strong-side platoon role against righties even though he's been struggling to produce for a large portion of the season. In 42 plate appearances since May 21, Yastrzemski is slashing just .154/.214/.410, though he does have 10 RBI on just six hits over that span and hasn't struck out in a game since May 28.