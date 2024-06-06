Yastrzemski went 1-for-5 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Yastrzemski picked up his first steal of the season in this contest. He's spent much of the year in a strong-side platoon role in right field, but the emergence of Heliot Ramos has pushed Yastrzemski over to sharing center field with Austin Slater. Yastrzemski is slashing a poor .214/.282/.384 with six home runs, 24 RBI and 19 runs scored through 175 plate appearances, though he should be able to maintain his platoon role as long as his bat doesn't go too cold. If Yastrzemski struggles, the Giants could eventually opt to give Luis Matos another look in the majors, who was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday to make room for Slater's return from a concussion.