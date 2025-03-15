Yastrzemski isn't in the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game versus the Mariners, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski has had a nice spring thus far, going 6-for-28 with three homers, six RBI and five runs scored in 11 games. He'll get a chance to rest Saturday, meanwhile Jerar Encarnacion will step in to cover right field and bat eighth.