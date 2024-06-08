Yastrzemski isn't in the Giants' lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Left-handed starter Andrew Heaney will start on the hill for Texas, meaning the left-handed bat of Yastrzemski will stay put in the dugout to begin the game. While he rests, Michael Conforto, Heliot Ramos and Austin Slater will start across San Francisco's outfield.
