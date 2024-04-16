Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Yastrzemski has a .368 OPS through 12 games this season and will hit the bench Tuesday as lefty Ryan Weathers starts for Miami. Austin Slater will take over in right field and bat leadoff for the Giants.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Back from paternity leave•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not playing Friday vs. Padres•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Paternity list stint coming•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: DHing in spring debut•