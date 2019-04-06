Sandoval went 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Sandoval has surprisingly been one of the Giants' better offensive producers early on (three doubles and three RBI) despite starting just one of the club's first seven contests. With Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt manning the infield corners on a regular basis, the Panda will be relegated to pinch-hit duties.