Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Pops first homer of camp
Sandoval went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo homer Wednesday against the Rangers.
Sandoval's fifth-inning homer was his first hit through six at-bats this spring. He missed some time earlier in camp with a side injury, so Wednesday's long ball should ease concerns that the issue will carry into the season.
