Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

With Sacramento's season coming to an end Monday, the Giants will bring Johnson aboard along with fellow Triple-A hurlers Steven Okert and Casey Kelly to provide some bullpen depth throughout September. Johnson has previously made 31 appearances with the big club this season, posting a 5.72 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 39.1 innings.

