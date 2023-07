Atlanta acquired Johnson from the Rockies on Monday in exchange for Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Johnson has offered a mixed bag for the Rockies this season, posting a 6.00 ERA and 1.85 WHIP but also striking out 58 batters across 39 relief innings. The 32-year-old boasts an 11.3 K/9 rate for his career and clearly Atlanta wanted some of that swing-and-miss ability for their bullpen. Johnson should operate in a setup role.