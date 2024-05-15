Crawford was promoted from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

Crawford worked primarily as a reliever with Richmond, posting a 19:5 K:BB with a 4.66 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP over 9.2 innings across seven appearances (one start). Crawford is now exclusively focused on pitching after being drafted as a two-way player, and it appears he'll be profiling as a reliever moving forward.