The Giants announced Wednesday that Crawford is recovering from a lat strain and won't throw for the next 3-to-4 weeks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Crawford had been developed as a two-way player for his first two professional seasons after being selected in the first round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, but he'll be making a full-time move to pitching in 2024. However, given that he's not expected to begin throwing until around the middle of March, Crawford may face an uphill battle to gain clearance for the start of the minor-league season in early April. Once healthy, the 23-year-old will likely open the campaign at High-A Eugene, with whom he posted a 1.13 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in eight innings last season following his July promotion from Single-A San Jose.