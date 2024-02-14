Crawford is no longer being viewed as a two-way player and reported to spring training with the focus on being a full-time pitcher, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 23-year-old slashed .194/.250/.333 in 24 games as a hitter across his first two professional seasons in the lower minors, so his decision to abandon the two-way path doesn't come as a major surprise. Crawford found much more success on the mound in 2023, accruing a 2.84 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB over 19 innings between Single-A San Jose and High-A Eugene. The Giants believe that by focusing exclusively on pitching, Crawford will be able to ascend through their farm system quicker.