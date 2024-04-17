Crawford (lat) struck out one and worked around a walk over a scoreless inning in his season debut Tuesday in Double-A Richmond's 3-2 loss to Harrisburg.

Crawford was held back at extended spring training for the start of the minor-league season while he continued his recovery from a left lat strain, but he missed just over two weeks of action before he was cleared to report to an affiliate. Even though Crawford had covered just eight innings at High-A Eugene to close out the 2023 season, the Giants aggressively pushed the 23-year-old lefty to Richmond, where he's likely to spend most of the 2024 campaign. Though the Giants have pulled the plug on having Crawford develop as a two-way player, turning his focus to pitching on a full-time basis could accelerate his climb to the big leagues. Crawford has started in each of his 14 career minor-league appearances, but he's logged just 20 total innings and looks as though he could be deployed in relief whenever he ultimately reaches the majors.