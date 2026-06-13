Giants' Reggie Crawford: Begins rehab assignment Friday

Crawford (shoulder) started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 7-2 win over the ACL D-Backs in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Crawford was initially developed as a two-way player before transitioning to full-time pitching in 2024. He eventually progressed to Triple-A Sacramento but underwent surgery in September 2024 to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. The southpaw later experienced a setback after advancing to bullpen sessions last September and required another surgery, though he returned to action in Arionza on Friday and launched a solo shot in the fifth inning.