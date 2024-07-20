Triple-A Sacramento placed Crawford on its 7-day injured list June 13 with general fatigue in his left arm, Josh Norris of Baseball America reports.

Crawford, the 30th overall pick in 2022, had Tommy John surgery in October 2021 and suffered a lat strain this past offseason, so injuries have been a big part of his story. The former two-way player transitioned to a relief role this season but has been limited to 37.1 career innings. Crawford is a hard-throwing lefty with a clear future in a high-leverage role if injuries don't derail him.