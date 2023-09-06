Crawford has a 1.13 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a 14:6 K:BB in eight innings across six appearances since getting promoted to High-A Eugene on July 14.

In theory, the Giants may still be developing Crawford as a two-way player, but he only has one plate appearance (a strikeout) at High-A after getting 18 plate appearances while with Single-A San Jose earlier this season. It seems likely that his future will be on the mound, where the 22-year-old has an electric power arsenal from the left side, although the Giants have been very careful with his workload this year. He has huge raw power, but Crawford will struggle to develop a strong enough hit tool, especially while also working on his craft as a pitcher.