Crawford will be delayed out of the gate this year after being slowed in camp by a bout with mono, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Per the report, he has looked very good in bullpen sessions this spring and already showed the arm strength that led the Giants to select him with the 30th overall pick in last year's draft. The team hasn't decided whether or not he will be sent out as a two-way player, but director of player development Kyle Haines reiterated that Crawford's arm is what got him selected so high. Given that Crawford, a 6-foot-4 southpaw with an upper-90s fastball, had Tommy John surgery in October of 2021, he wouldn't have pushed for a full season's worth of innings even if he had avoided mono this spring.