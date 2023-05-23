Crawford (elbow/illness) reported Tuesday to Single-A San Jose, Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Crawford required Tommy John surgery in October 2021, while he was still in college, and then had to slow his rehab this spring after being diagnosed with mononucleosis. The 22-year-old is fully healthy now and ready to show that he can be a two-way player for the Giants. They mostly believe in his long-term promise as a pitcher, but it sounds like he is also going to get chances at first base and designated hitter as he makes his way through the lower minors.