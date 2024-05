Walker was unavailable for Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers due to back tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Walker last pitched Sunday, allowing one run on four hits over one inning while taking a blown save versus the Reds, so it's possible he's been dealing with the issue for a while. For now, the right-hander can be considered day-to-day. The Giants are off Thursday before beginning a three-game series at home versus the Rockies on Friday.