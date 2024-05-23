Walker (4-2) pitched a perfect inning and struck out one, earning the extra-inning win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

Walker kept the game tied in the ninth inning, and the Giants' offense exploded in the 10th to make him the pitcher of record. The right-hander has stumbled a little recently, allowing two runs over his last five innings, but he also has a 7:0 K:BB and three holds in that span. Walker is getting the job done with a 2.42 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB over 26 innings this season. He's added seven holds and one blown save while not seeing a lot of late-inning work, but his elite strikeout numbers make him an interesting option in all NL-only formats and some deeper mixed leagues as well.