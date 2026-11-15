The Giants dealt Walker to the Brewers on Sunday for minor-league right-handers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Walker was eligible for arbitration and not in the plans for the San Francisco bullpen in 2027. The 30-year-old had a rough 2026 season with a 7.16 ERA following the 2.98 ERA he had posted across his first three seasons. He began the year as the Giants' primary closer, but would soon falter and be optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in May. There, the right-hander had a 2.52 ERA across 24 appearances. He had moved back and forth between the majors and Triple-A throughout the rest of 2026.