Walker signed a one-year contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration.

Walker was traded to Milwaukee from San Francisco earlier in the week and is likely to work in a depth role with his new team after posting a 7.16 ERA and 1.81 WHIP across 32.2 innings with the Giants this year. That being said, the 30-year-old logged a 2.52 ERA across 35.2 Triple-A frames and will now get to work with a Brewers staff that is known for developing pitchers, so there's still a chance he bounces back nicely in 2027.