Walker (1-2) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss versus the Marlins on Tuesday.

Walker got into trouble in the sixth inning and was unable to complete the frame. Taylor Rogers got the last out, but the Giants didn't recover from the damage. Walker had allowed just two runs over his first 9.1 innings of the season before Tuesday's sloppy outing. He's at a 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 10 innings while adding one hold over 10 appearances. Walker is a bit buried on the leverage ladder, so it's unlikely he'll be able to consistently rack up saves or holds.