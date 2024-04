Walker will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants will opt for an impromptu bullpen day in the series finale with the Mets after Blake Snell (adductor) was scratched from his scheduled start and placed on the 15-day injured list. New acquisition Mitch White would seem to be a candidate to eat some innings as a bulk reliever Wednesday once Walker exits the contest.