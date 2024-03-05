Walker has allowed a hit and hit one batsman over two scoreless innings in Cactus League play.

Walker has not walked or struck out a batter. He was a bit of a fireman in 2023, serving as an opener 13 times in 49 appearances while pitching to a 3.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 78:24 K:BB over 61.1 innings. That gives him strikeout upside, but the change in managers from Gabe Kapler to Bob Melvin could mean a more steady low-leverage relief role for Walker. The Giants look set in the late innings, headlined by closer Camilo Doval, so Walker shouldn't be counted on for many saves or holds in 2024.