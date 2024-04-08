Walker (1-0) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Sunday over the Padres.

Walker set down the heart of the Padres' order without problems, and the Giants rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning to make him the pitcher of record. The right-hander allowed a run in his season debut, but he's pitched 4.2 scoreless innings since then. He's allowed four hits and one walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings on the year, and it appears he'll be trusted with some late-inning assignments in close games after serving in a fireman role last season.