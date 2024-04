Walker (2-2) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Saturday over the Diamondbacks.

Starter Kyle Harrison went just four innings, and Walker ended up in line for the win when the Giants went ahead for good in the fifth. Since his three-run blow-up versus Miami on Tuesday, he's pitched a pair of perfect innings with five strikeouts. Walker continues to serve as a middle reliever, posting a 3.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB with one hold over 12 innings.