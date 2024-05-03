Walker (3-2) allowed a hit and struck out one without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the win Thursday over the Red Sox.

Walker is on a seven-inning scoreless streak, and he's racked up an 11:3 K:BB with two wins and two holds in that span. The right-hander is putting together a solid season in a versatile role, pitching to a 2.65 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB over 17 innings. He's added three holds, and while he doesn't see steady high-leverage usage, he's displayed the ability to limit baserunners and protect leads.