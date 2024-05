Walker (back) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn a hold in Friday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.

Walker was dealing with back tightness earlier in the week, but he was able to move past it with the help of Thursday's off day. The right-hander is up to five holds on the year, and he's added a 2.35 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB over 23 innings. He continues to be one of the Giants' most versatile relievers, though that doesn't often lead to him in late-inning assignments.