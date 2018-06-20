Giants' Sam Dyson: Earns save Tuesday
Dyson pitched a perfect two-thirds of an inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Marlins.
Dyson came into the game with one on and one out in the ninth and induced a game-ending double-play ball on his second pitch, notching his second save of the year. Dyson now sports a 2.45 ERA and 0.97 WHIP while holding opponents to a .193 batting average. The 30-year-old figures to share the closer's role with lefty Tony Watson while everyday closer Hunter Strickland recovers from a broken hand. When Dyson filled in as closer last year for the Giants he was 14-for-17 in save opportunities.
