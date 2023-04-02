Manaea could be used as a piggyback pitcher behind starter Anthony DeSclafani in Monday's game against the White Sox in Chicago, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't specifically said that the Giants will maintain a six-man rotation, so Manaea looks as though he could be deployed in tandem with DeSclafani as the team aims to coax quality innings from both pitchers. Manaea had previously been available out of the bullpen for the team's season-opening series versus the Yankees, but he went unused in all three games and should thus be capable of covering multiple innings behind DeSclafani, if needed. After a rough season in San Diego in 2022, Manaea showed some improvement in spring training, as he pitched to a 4.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 17.2 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .215 average in Cactus League play.