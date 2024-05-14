Manaea did not factor into the decision Monday against the Phillies, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out six.

With his effort Monday night, Manaea secured his second straight quality start of six innings, lowering his season ERA to 3.05 over 41.1 innings. Even more encouragingly, the Mets lefty issued only one walk for his second consecutive start after issuing multiple free passes in all his previous six starts. He is slated to face the Marlins on the road in his next start this weekend.