Manaea (3-1) earned the win Sunday against Miami, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out four.

Manaea allowed three or fewer runs for a sixth straight appearance, but he did tield his second homer of the campaign when Dane Myers hit a two-run homer in the second inning. Although Manaea hasn't gone deeper than six innings once this year, he owns a solid 3.11 ERA with 41 strikeouts across 46.1 innings. He's on track for a home start against the Giants next Sunday.