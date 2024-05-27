Manaea did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs, five hits and a walk over five innings against the Giants. He struck out six.

Manaea threw 88 pitches, allowing single runs in the second and third innings prior to exiting the game after five innings. He was in line for a tough-luck loss but was bailed out when the Mets scored three in the bottom of the ninth for the come-from-behind victory. Manaea entered the game on six days rest and tallied his seventh-consecutive start of allowing three or fewer runs. Through 10 starts, Manaea has a solid ERA of 3.16 with a 1.29 WHIP and 47 strikeouts over 51.1 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled to take place next weekend when the Mets travel to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks.