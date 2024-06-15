Manaea (4-3) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five-plus innings in a 2-1 victory over the Padres. He struck out seven.

The veteran southpaw did serve up a homer for the fifth straight start, a solo shot in the fifth inning by Jackson Merrill, but it was the only damage Manaea surrendered. It was a strong bounce-back effort after he'd been tagged for 11 earned runs in 9.1 frames over his prior two outings, and Manaea will take a 4.11 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 67:26 K:BB through 65.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week against the Rangers.