Manaea (3-3) took the loss Saturday against the Phillies in London, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Manaea got off to a good start Saturday, holding the Phillies to just one hit through his first three scoreless innings. However, Bryce Harper launched a home run with one out in the fourth before Philadelphia rallied for five runs with two outs in the frame, forcing Manaea from the game. The left-hander's now allowed 11 earned runs over 9.1 innings in his last two starts after pitching to a 2.70 ERA over his previous seven outings. Overall, Manaea sports a 4.30 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 60:25 K:BB across 60.2 innings this year. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for next week at home versus the Padres.