Manaea (3-2) took the loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Manaea tossed two scoreless frames before Christian Walker hit a grand slam in the third inning and then surrendered two more runs and exited with two outs in the sixth . The 10 strikeouts were a season high for Manaea, and it was the first outing in which he has allowed more than three earned runs since April 13. Through 11 starts, Manaea has posted a 3.63 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB and tentatively lines up to face the Phillies next weekend in the London Series.