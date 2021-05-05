Duggar went 3-for-7 with three RBI, one run scored and a walk across both halves of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Colorado.

Duggar hasn't seen a lot of playing time in 2021, but he started both games Tuesday with the Giants missing four hitters due to injuries. The 27-year-old Duggar hit an RBI double in the first inning of the first game and added a two-RBI single in the fifth inning of the nightcap. Through 18 plate appearances, he's produced two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored. His playing time will likely dry up again when Alex Dickerson (shoulder) or Mike Yastrzemski (oblique) are ready to return.