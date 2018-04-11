Giants' Steven Okert: Possible call-up Tuesday
Okert is in the Giants' clubhouse and will be available out of the bullpen Tuesday if Johnny Cueto (ankle) is placed on the 10-day disabled list, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "Okert is here if we make a move today," said manager Bruce Bochy.
Cueto is battling an ankle injury that will likely preclude him from starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. With that, Okert is available as an extra arm out of the bullpen Tuesday should the Giants opt to place Cueto on the disabled list. That said, it'd likely be a short stay for Okert considering that the Giants would need to make another roster move to activate a starter for Wednesday. There will be more clarity on Okert's status once the Giants make a decision on Cueto.
