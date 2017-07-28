Beede (groin) is expected to miss the rest of the season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unfortunate timing for Beede, who was expected to be a part of late-season call-ups for the struggling Giants, but instead departs for the team's spring training facility in Arizona to begin rehab. The coveted prospect suffered the injury while warming up for a start with Triple-A Sacramento -- where he owns a 4.79 ERA over 19 starts this season. There still remains a possibility Beede could be back by late-September, though it appears he's more likely to make his next appearance in the upcoming Arizona Fall League.

