Giants' Tyler Beede: Likely done for season
Beede (groin) is expected to miss the rest of the season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It's unfortunate timing for Beede, who was expected to be a part of late-season call-ups for the struggling Giants, but instead departs for the team's spring training facility in Arizona to begin rehab. The coveted prospect suffered the injury while warming up for a start with Triple-A Sacramento -- where he owns a 4.79 ERA over 19 starts this season. There still remains a possibility Beede could be back by late-September, though it appears he's more likely to make his next appearance in the upcoming Arizona Fall League.
