Green is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green will make his major-league debut and has earned the promotion, smacking 23 home runs and posting a 1.099 OPS with Sacramento this season. The 25-year-old was a third-round pick in the 2012 draft and has played primarily at third and first base throughout the minor-leagues. He may get a chance at the hot corner with Evan Longoria (foot) still at least a week away from returning to the field.