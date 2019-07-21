Giants' Zach Green: To be promoted
Green is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green will make his major-league debut and has earned the promotion, smacking 23 home runs and posting a 1.099 OPS with Sacramento this season. The 25-year-old was a third-round pick in the 2012 draft and has played primarily at third and first base throughout the minor-leagues. He may get a chance at the hot corner with Evan Longoria (foot) still at least a week away from returning to the field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...