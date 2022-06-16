Rosario went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, triple and three additional runs during Wednesday's 7-5 win against Colorado.
Rosario took Colorado starter Austin Gomber deep in the third inning and scored after reaching on a single, fielder's choice and triple later in the game. The 26-year-old extended his hit streak to a modest nine games in the process, including three straight multi-hit efforts, to raise his June line to .377/.377/.528 in 12 games. The long ball was Rosario's first of the campaign though he has four triples and eight doubles.
