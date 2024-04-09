Rocchio is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the White Sox.
It's a routine day off for Rocchio, who has now started nine of 11 contests at shortstop for the Guardians this season. Gabriel Arias will get the call at short Tuesday.
