Rocchio went 2-for-3 with two runs scored during Sunday's extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Rocchio provided two of the Guardian's three runs, picking up his first multi-hit game since April 6 (16 games). The 23-year-old has stolen four bases this season and has scored 12 times in 90 plate appearances. However, Rocchio is still chasing his first big-league homer through 48 games and is slashing .215/.292/.304.