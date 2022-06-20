Triple-A Columbus placed Lavastida on its 7-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain.
The Guardians promoted catching prospect Bo Naylor from Double-A Akron to replace Lavastida on the Triple-A roster. Lavastida, who broke camp as the Guardians' backup catcher before being optioned to the minors April 24, is hitting .225 with 11 extra-base hits and two stolen bases across 147 plate appearances with Columbus this season.
