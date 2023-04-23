Cleveland designated Lavastida for assignment on Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Lavastida will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to lefty Logan Allen, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Marlins. Assuming he clears waivers, the 24-year-old backstop could report back to Double-A Akron in the Cleveland organization. Lavastida was hitting .188 with no home runs and two stolen bases through his first 12 games with Akron this season.
More News
-
Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Sent to minors•
-
Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Could win backup job•
-
Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Returning to action at Akron•
-
Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Goes on 7-day IL•
-
Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Makes Opening Day roster•