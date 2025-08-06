Lavastida was released by the Astros on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Lavastida produced a .250 average with one home run, seven RBI, 12 runs scored and five stolen bases over 80 at-bats in 24 contests with Triple-A Sugar Land, but he will now look for another opportunity elsewhere. The 26-year-old last played in the majors in 2022 with Cleveland, and he has split his time between Double-A and Triple-A over the last three seasons.