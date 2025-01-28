Now Playing

The Astros signed Lavastida to a minor-league contract Jan. 16.

Lavastida, 26, put up a .722 OPS with eight homers and 27 stolen bases at Triple-A Columbus in the Guardians organization in 2024. The catcher got a cup of coffee in the majors in 2022 and is simply a depth addition by Houston.

