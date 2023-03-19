Lavastida was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Lavastida went 2-for-13 in 10 spring games and was unable to win the job of Cleveland's backup catcher. He made his MLB debut last season and went 1-for-12 in six contests. It appears non-roster invitees Cam Gallagher and Zack Collins are the finalists for the backup job behind starter Mike Zunino.
More News
-
Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Could win backup job•
-
Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Returning to action at Akron•
-
Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Goes on 7-day IL•
-
Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Likely to land backup catcher job•